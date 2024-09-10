Oakland

Deadly crash closes I-580 off-ramp in Oakland

By Bay City News

Authorities investigate a deadly crash on I-580 in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area

A fatal solo vehicle crash closed the Seminary Avenue off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent to the scene of the crash at about 1 p.m.

The right lane was also briefly blocked but has since re-opened to traffic.

There is no estimate for when the off-ramp might be reopened and there is a lingering but moderate backup to about High Street, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

