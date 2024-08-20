Fremont

Crash on northbound I-680 in Fremont leaves 1 dead

By Bay City News

At least one person died in a crash Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 680 in Fremont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near Vargas Road around 6:30 a.m., the CHP said on social media.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as lanes have been blocked.

There were no further details about the crash, which the CHP is still investigating.

