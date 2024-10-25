Interstate 680

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-680 in Walnut Creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate a deadly crash on Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek.
CHP Contra Costa

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened in the northbound direction of the freeway at Rudgear Road, the CHP said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Multiple lanes were closed for some time but have since reopened, according to the CHP.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Interstate 680Walnut Creek
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us