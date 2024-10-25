1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-680 in Walnut Creek

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision happened in the northbound direction of the freeway at Rudgear Road, the CHP said.
Multiple lanes were closed for some time but have since reopened, according to the CHP.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
