At least 1 dead in pile-up on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County

At least one died in a pile-up on eastbound Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 3:50 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision on I-80's eastbound lanes near the Carquinez Bridge and the eastbound Pomono Street off-ramp in the unincorporated town of Crockett.

Patrol officers said at least four vehicles were involved in the collision, including a big-rig.

According to the CHP, a coroner was called nearly an hour after the crash, which shut down eastbound lanes of the freeway west of the Carquinez Bridge.