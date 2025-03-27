Contra Costa County

At least 1 dead in pile-up on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County

By Bay City News

OHNAT-5365-E-SQFT-864_STRADELLA.jpg
NBC 7

At least one died in a pile-up on eastbound Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 3:50 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision on I-80's eastbound lanes near the Carquinez Bridge and the eastbound Pomono Street off-ramp in the unincorporated town of Crockett.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Patrol officers said at least four vehicles were involved in the collision, including a big-rig.

According to the CHP, a coroner was called nearly an hour after the crash, which shut down eastbound lanes of the freeway west of the Carquinez Bridge.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us