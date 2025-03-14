Orinda

Deadly crash shuts down eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda area

By NBC Bay Area staff

All lanes of eastbound Highway 24 in the Orinda area were shut down Friday morning due to a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was killed in the wreck near Wilder Road, the CHP said.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted to the Wilder Road off-ramp, according to the CHP.

It wasn't immediately known when lanes would reopen. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

