1 dead after fiery crash on Highway 4 in Antioch

One man died in a fiery crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said on social media.

A Contra Costa CHP officer came upon a two-vehicle crash involving a gray Honda CR-V and a blue Ford F-150 on Highway 4 just west of A street blocking two lanes around 5:13 a.m., the CHP said.

According to a preliminary CHP investigation, the Honda, whose male driver was the sole occupant, became disabled for reasons the agency has not yet determined. The Ford, also with only one occupant, a male driver, allegedly crashed into the rear of the disabled Honda, according to the CHP.

The Honda became fully engulfed in flames, the CHP said, with its driver trapped inside.

The Honda's driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with what the CHP described as "suspected minor injuries," and is expected to recover, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, it was determined DUI was not a factor in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, (925) 646-4980 or email contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.