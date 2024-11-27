Alameda County

3 killed, 1 hurt in fiery Piedmont crash, police say

By Brendan Weber and Ginger Conejero Saab

Three people were killed and another person was injured in a fiery crash in Piedmont early Wednesday morning, police said.

The wreck happened at about 3 a.m. in the area of Hampton Road and King Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:08 a.m., the 911 dispatch center received a message from a Tesla Cybertruck indicating that it had been involved in a collision, Piedmont police Captain Chris Monahan said. A resident at nearly the same time called 911 and reported that there had been a crash and a vehicle was on fire.

First responders found the Cybertruck engulfed in flames, Monahan said.

Four people were inside the truck. Three died at the scene and the fourth was taken to a local hospital, Monahan said. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

A resident of Piedmont pulled that person from the burning truck, according to Monahan.

Video footage from the scene showed the mangled Cybertruck wedged between a retaining wall and a tree.

An investigation is ongoing.

