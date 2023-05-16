3 Dead After Car Crashes Into Tree in Antioch

Three adults died Monday night after their vehicle slammed into a tree in Antioch, according to police.

The crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. at 4198 Lone Tree Way, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the driver of the vehicle was speeding eastbound on Lone Tree Way when they struck another vehicle, lost control and crashed into a tree. The three adults in the speeding car – two men and a woman – were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt, police said.

The identities of the victims will be released following notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Egan at jegan@antiochca.gov or 925-204-1587. Those wishing to remain anonymous may text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.