Head-on Crash on Vasco Road Near Byron Leaves 1 Dead

One person was killed early Monday when their vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Vasco Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County and slammed into a tractor trailer.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP dispatched received reports of a two-vehicle crash at 4:19 a.m. on Vasco, just south of Camino Diablo.

A Ford Fusion with one occupant was southbound when it crossed the center line and hit the tractor trailer head on. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the accident can contact the CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.