Contra Costa County

Head-on Crash on Vasco Road Near Byron Leaves 1 Dead

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

775082773LR00209_Final_Draw
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One person was killed early Monday when their vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Vasco Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County and slammed into a tractor trailer.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP dispatched received reports of a two-vehicle crash at 4:19 a.m. on Vasco, just south of Camino Diablo.

A Ford Fusion with one occupant was southbound when it crossed the center line and hit the tractor trailer head on. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the accident can contact the CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us