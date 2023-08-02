15-year-old boy killed, man hurt in Hayward shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Hayward Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:25 p.m. near the 900 block of West Tennyson Road, according to police.

The boy, a Hayward resident, died at the scene, police said. The man, also a resident of Hayward, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday, according to police.

This marks Hayward's sixth homicide of 2023, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Purnell at 510-293-7176.