2 killed in head-on crash involving wrong-way driver in Concord

By Bay City News

Two people died early Saturday in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Kirker Pass Road in Concord, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to a report of the crash at 2:58 a.m. just north of Hess Road, the CHP said on social media.

A Honda Civic traveling north in the southbound lanes of Kirker Pass Road crashed head-on into a Toyota 4Runner driving in the correct lane, the highway patrol said after a preliminary investigation.

The driver of the Honda, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact the CHP's Contra Costa Area office in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.

