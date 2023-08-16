1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

One person died and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 7:10 a.m. on Highway 4 near Discovery Bay Boulevard.

An Acura with two people inside was heading west on the highway when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford F-350 truck, CHP officials said.

The passenger in the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries. The Ford driver was not injured, though a passenger in the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The crash caused the highway to close for more than three hours. All lanes reopened by about 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.