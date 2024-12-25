82-year-old man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Hayward

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed an 82-year-old man Monday in Hayward, police said.

About 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man down in the road near the intersection of Miami Avenue and Coronado Street.

Officers found the man suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Medical personnel took him to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the man's name is being withheld, pending notifications to next of kin.

The driver who struck the man fled the scene.

The death is Hayward's ninth fatal traffic collision of 2024.

Anyone with information regarding the collision can contact Hayward Police Department's Traffic Bureau at (510) 293-7011.