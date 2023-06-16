Oakland

Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Oakland

By Diana San Juan

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a driver who left the scene in Oakland Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue around 7 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital where they later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 510-777-8570.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us