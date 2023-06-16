Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Oakland

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a driver who left the scene in Oakland Friday night, police said.
The incident was reported in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue around 7 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital where they later died, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 510-777-8570.
