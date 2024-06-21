Oakland police search for driver who fatally struck bicyclist

A driver struck and killed a bicyclist in Oakland early Friday morning before fleeing the scene, police said.

The hit-and-run collision happened just after midnight in the 500 block of 105th Avenue, according to police.

Responding officers found the victim – an Oakland man – in the roadway. He died at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police that a silver Saturn sedan was speeding when it hit the bicyclist in the area of 105th Avenue and Nattress Way. The driver stopped, removed the man's bicycle from under their car and drove away, heading southbound on 105th Avenue, police said.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570. People who may have videos or photos that could help with the investigation are asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.