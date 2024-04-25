4 killed in single-vehicle crash in Pleasanton

Four people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pleasanton Wednesday night, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed four people died in the wreck.

Further information about the crash wasn't immediately available.

An investigation is underway, police said.

"We will release further details as they become available," police said in a statement. "For now, our priority is protecting the victims’ identities as we notify family and complete our investigation."