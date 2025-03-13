San Leandro house fire sends multiple people to the hospital

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a home in San Leandro, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. to the blaze along the 2000 block of Altamont Road, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The blaze is under investigation and firefighters are working through conflicting reports on how many people lived in the house after initially reporting a 6-year-old child died in the fire. It was not immediately clear if a death is tied to the blaze.

"Very difficult fire, severe injuries to the occupants that were in the fire and a lot of damage to the house making it very difficult to determine the actual number of folks that were in the house and who's been accounted for," Alameda County Fire Department Chief Willie McDonald said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported a 6-year-old child died in the house fire from information provided by the Alameda County Fire Department. This story will be updated as more information about the fire is released.