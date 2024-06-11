Person shot, killed at scene of reported home burglary in Oakland

A person was shot and killed at the scene of a reported residential burglary in Oakland Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of 98th Avenue, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate a residential burglary in progress and a shooting, police said. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity hadn't been released as of Tuesday morning.

Police didn't immediately say if or how the person who died was connected to the burglary.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

