1 Arrested, 1 Still Sought for Deadly Shooting at Concord Shopping Center

Concord police have arrested one person and are seeking a second suspect in connection with a shooting at a shopping center Tuesday that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting was reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday at the shopping center in the 2100 block of Solano Way. One victim died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to police.

Later Tuesday, detectives arrested Haley Sparks Hadsell, 19, of Martinez, and identified a second suspect as Sione "Ono" Amanaki, a 20-year-old man from Concord. Police said Amanaki knows he is wanted for the killing and may be hiding out in Oakland.

The name of the man who died was not immediately available, and police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective James Nielsen at (925) 603-5817 or an anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.