bart

Death on BART Tracks Shuts Down Lafayette Station

By Bay City News

2015-generic-bart
NBC Bay Area

BART's Lafayette station was closed Tuesday morning after the death of someone who entered the trackway intentionally, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure. BART spokesperson Cheryl Stalter said a possible collision occurred after the person went onto the tracks.

The Contra Costa County coroner's office is responding to the station, and operations are now considered "recovery not rescue" as of 7:20 a.m., Stalter said.

Trains are single-tracking through the station without stopping during the closure and County Connection buses are also taking people between the Lafayette and Orinda stations, according to BART. Riders should expect major delays during the morning commute.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bart
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us