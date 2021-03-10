coronavirus

Department of Public Health Sends Vaccine Warning Letters to Wrong Individuals

By Anoushah Rasta

Days after finding out thousands were given the wrong dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum, people who didn’t even get their shot at that location are getting letters warning them they are among those affected. 

“The issue was that I had not actually received the dose at the Oakland Coliseum,” said Kishore Parwani of Oakland. “I’d received it elsewhere on that date, March 1.”

According to the California Department of Public Health, anyone who got a shot at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 28 after 4:30 p.m. and on Monday, March 1 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., may have gotten a lesser dose of vaccine because of a problem with the syringes.

“I basically attributed it to miscommunication but still, there was this nagging thought in my head that maybe this other location where I got my dose was also impacted and it just wasn’t in the news by then,” said Parwani. 

The California Department of Public Health said that the wrong dosage problem only happened at the Coliseum, and nowhere else.

Meaning there was no issue at the Eastmont Mall in Oakland where Parwani got his vaccine.

In a statement, the department said, “Some individuals who received doses on the same day at other locations in Oakland inadvertently received a notification from CDPH and we will follow up with them so they know they were not impacted.”

Parwani still hasn’t heard from the department, but is hoping there aren’t any issues like this when he goes to get his second dose.

“I’m feeling okay,” Parwani said. “And I guess I’m a little bit relieved about it but certainly having this confusion about potential miscommunication doesn’t sit well with me.”

