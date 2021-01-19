Deputies Arrest Man Who Brandished Gun Inside Starbucks

Deputies in Contra Costa County on Monday arrested a man following a hostage incident in Discovery Bay.

Lamont Lomack, 29, of Hayward, was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, brandishing a firearm and parole violation, sheriff's officials said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office responded Monday at 5:49 a.m. to the 14800 block of state Highway 4 to multiple reports of a person pointing a gun inside a Starbucks.

Deputies said there were several people inside the Starbucks at the time of the incident, and one person ran into one of the bathrooms and called the sheriff's office. Some employees, however, were able to escape out the back door shortly after the suspect entered the business.

Deputies were able to set up a perimeter around the business and made announcements for the suspect to surrender. About an hour later, the suspect opened the back door to the business and tried to flee, but deputies caught up with him and he ultimately surrendered.

Deputies were able to rescue the person who hiding inside the bathroom. Investigators later discovered a loaded handgun at the scene, sheriff's officials said.