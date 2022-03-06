Deputies Investigating Shooting Death at Hayward Liquor Store

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department said it's investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night just two blocks from Cherryland Elementary School.

Deputies responded to the incident at about 10:40 p.m. in the 200 block of A Street at the N&M Liquor store, where they found a man who had been shot several times.

Emergency crews responded but were unable to save the victim's life.

Deputies are seeking two unknown suspects who had fled before deputies arrived.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel are interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and looking for surveillance video.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have information is asked to call 510- 667-7721.

The victim's name will not be released pending notification of family members.