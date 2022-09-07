Authorities Searching for Alameda County Deputy Suspected in Dublin Double-Slaying

Authorities are searching for an Alameda County deputy in connection with a double-fatal shooting in Dublin early Wednesday morning, according to police and sheriff's officials.

At about 12:45 a.m., Dublin police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane. Officers found a man and a woman inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, police said. He was not on duty at the time of the shooting.

Williams, who has a known residence in Stockton, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He may be driving either a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate 6MEA916 or a 2015 Hyundai with California license plate 9BMB449.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Police and sheriff's officials were expected to provide more details at an 11:30 a.m. news conference Wednesday at the Dublin police station.

Anyone who sees Williams or his vehicles should call 911 immediately, and do not attempt to contact him, police said. Anyone with information about Williams or the shooting should contact Dublin police.