BART service recovering after disabled train between Concord, North Concord stations

BART service was recovering in the East Bay on Wednesday morning after major delays were caused by a disabled train between the Concord and North Concord stations.

The problem was initially reported around 8 a.m. and affected trains in both directions through the area, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

Passengers had to be taken off the disabled train and taken to Concord, according to BART.

As of about 10 a.m., service was recovering with residual delays, Allison said.