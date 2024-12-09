BART

Disabled BART train in Oakland causes major delays

By Bay City News

A disabled train on the tracks in Oakland caused major delays Monday morning on BART.

The train was stalled between the Coliseum and Fruitvale stations and BART crews are bringing another train alongside it to transfer passengers and bring them to the nearest station, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

The disabled train broke down about 7 a.m.

The incident is causing major delays on the Berryessa Line in all directions. There is limited Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City, BART officials said.

Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

