Discovery Bay Man Convicted of Falsifying on FAA Pilot Forms

A Discovery Bay man was found guilty of making false statements to the Federal Aviation Administration on pilot medical certification forms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Nicholas King Beyer, 34, was found guilty of two counts of falsifying, concealing, or covering up material facts by trick, scheme or device, prosecutors said.

Beyer submitted the false statements on two FAA airman medical certificates, once in 2016 and another time in 2018.

"The FAA's airman medical certificate process is the mechanism by which the FAA evaluates whether pilots are mentally and physically fit to fly," prosecutors said in a statement. "The evidence showed that Beyer falsely stated on both of his Form 8500-8s that he had never been diagnosed with, did not have, and had never had a mental disorder of any sort; when in fact Beyer had been diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in 2016."

In addition, Beyer said on the forms he was receiving disability from the VA only for knee and back injuries, but was in fact receiving disability benefits for major depressive disorder, prosecutors said.

Beyer was initially indicted on Aug. 23, 2018 and will be sentenced on April 22. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, in addition to other restitution penalties.