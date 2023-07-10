Contra Costa County

Double-fatal, head-on crash closes Vasco Road south of Brentwood

By Stephen Ellison

FILE of a CHP vehicle.
NBC

Two people died Monday morning after a head-on crash on Vasco Road south of Brentwood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to the intersection of Vasco and Walnut Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m. Monday on reports of a head-on collision, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Vasco Road was expected to remain closed for hours while officers investigated, the CHP said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us