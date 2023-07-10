Double-fatal, head-on crash closes Vasco Road south of Brentwood

Two people died Monday morning after a head-on crash on Vasco Road south of Brentwood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to the intersection of Vasco and Walnut Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m. Monday on reports of a head-on collision, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Vasco Road was expected to remain closed for hours while officers investigated, the CHP said.