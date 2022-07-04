Danville

Much of Downtown Danville Closed to Traffic for July Fourth Parade

By Bay City News

Much of Danville's downtown will be closed to vehicles Monday for the Kiwanis July 4 Parade.

Closures start at 6 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the north end of Hartz Avenue, near San Ramon Valley High School. The city said in a statement Sunday the parade route will be modified to end at Town and Country Drive, to improve logistic management.

More than 100 groups will participate in the parade, which is expected to take approximately two hours to wind its way through the entire route.

For more details on the new parade route as well as set-up and safety information, go to www.srvkiwanis.org/parade.

