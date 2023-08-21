Oakland police investigate death downtown

Oakland police on Monday were investigating a death that happened in downtown, the department said.

Officers responded at about 8 a.m. to the 1100 block of Clay Street and found a person suffering from severe injuries, police said.

Firefighters and paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3728.