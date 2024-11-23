Oakland

‘Science is a Drag' fuses drag, science and humor at Oakland's Chabot Center

Science meets drag in a fun-filled night of science, humor, and drag at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland on Friday, hosted by local drag superstar VERA

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland is holding "Science is a Drag," where attendees can celebrate the fusion of science, humor and drag on Friday.

Drag superstar VERA is hosting the event at a time when many places, like the California Academy of Sciences, are embracing the science meets drag combination.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

VERA said their favorite part of the science drag night is interacting with the audience.

"It's education and entertainment combined. I learn things, the audience learns things and it's just a pure good time," VERA said. "It's going to be a night packed with drag performances and science experiments, there's going to be a plasma ball, colored flames, the list goes on."

VERA said to expect drag numbers interspersed with science experiments and space exploration.

The event, which is open to everyone 21 years of age or older, will be held at the Chabot Space and Science Center on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or on Chabot's site at https://chabotspace.org/calendar/science-is-a-drag/. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

OaklandscienceCommunity
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us