‘Science is a Drag' fuses drag, science and humor at Oakland's Chabot Center

The Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland is holding "Science is a Drag," where attendees can celebrate the fusion of science, humor and drag on Friday.

Drag superstar VERA is hosting the event at a time when many places, like the California Academy of Sciences, are embracing the science meets drag combination.

VERA said their favorite part of the science drag night is interacting with the audience.

"It's education and entertainment combined. I learn things, the audience learns things and it's just a pure good time," VERA said. "It's going to be a night packed with drag performances and science experiments, there's going to be a plasma ball, colored flames, the list goes on."

VERA said to expect drag numbers interspersed with science experiments and space exploration.

The event, which is open to everyone 21 years of age or older, will be held at the Chabot Space and Science Center on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or on Chabot's site at https://chabotspace.org/calendar/science-is-a-drag/. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.