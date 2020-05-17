Oakland

Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in East Oakland

Testing will be available to all community members by appointment at no charge, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

By Bay City News

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open Monday in East Oakland at Allen Temple Baptist Church.

The first drive-through testing location in East Oakland, the site is the result of a partnership between the city, Allen Temple, Community Organized Relief Effort and Verily, an Alphabet company, providing the Baseline COVID-19 Program platform to manage appointments.

Testing will be available to all community members by appointment at no charge, regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to a release from city officials.

Local

PPP loan 1 hour ago

Corporate Landlord Veritas Promises to Repay Small-Business Loan

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Bay Area Schools Hold Creative Graduation Ceremonies Amid Pandemic

A press conference to open the site is set for 10 a.m. Monday at the church, 8501 International Blvd. Another East Oakland site opened earlier this month for walk-up testing, by appointment, at Roots Community Health Center, 9925 International Blvd.

Information about registering for testing is available at https://www.oaklandca.gov/services/covid-19-testing.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandcoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us