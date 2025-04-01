CHP seeks driver who allegedly hit patrol car in Alameda County

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public to help identify a car suspected of hitting a patrol car in Alameda County over the weekend before fleeing the scene.

The patrol car was parked on the side of eastbound Interstate 580, west of Santa Rita Road, at the city limits of Pleasanton and Dublin, when it was struck at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement Monday from CHP's Dublin area office.

The officers were investigating the scene of another crash when the patrol car was hit by a car that kept driving, according to the CHP.

No injuries were reported.

CHP released an image showing a light colored four-door sedan that appeared to have a black dog poking its head out of a rear passenger-side window.

Anyone with information about the vehicle was asked to contact the CHP Dublin area office at (925) 828-0466.