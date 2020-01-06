Fremont

Driver Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Facebook Employee

The victim had worked as a software engineer at Facebook since 2013.

By Bay City News

background-close-up-court-1415558 (1) resized gavel
Pexels/CC

Charges of felony vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run have been filed against a Stanislaus County man related to the death of a bicyclist in August, the Fremont Police Department announced Saturday.

The fatality happened just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 28, when 28-year-old Fremont resident Kiranjot Deol was riding to his job at Facebook in Menlo Park.

Police said Deol was in the bicycle lane on Boyce Road between Auto Mall Parkway and Stewart Avenue in Fremont when a motorist struck him and then fled the scene, but later returned and called 911. Police and fire crews responded and pronounced Deol dead at the scene.

Local

East Bay 1 hour ago

Commercial Burglary in Oakland Leads to 1 Arrest; Scene Remains Active: PD

North Bay 2 hours ago

Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley Lineup

Charges were filed against the driver, Ceres resident Rosendo Cruz Vargas, 25, after a lengthy investigation. Vargas surrendered to investigators on Dec. 12 and has since been released pending future court proceedings, according to police.

According to Deol's LinkedIn profile, he had worked as a software engineer at Facebook since 2013.

"We were incredibly saddened to hear of Kiranjot's passing," Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said in August following the death. "We are offering our support to his family at this difficult time."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

FremontFacebookhit and run
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us