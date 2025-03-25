Driver crashes car into store in Alameda

A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after crashing their car into a store in Alameda, fire officials said.
The driver slammed into a UPS Store along the 2600 block of Blanding Avenue, according to the Alameda Fire Department.
The extent of the driver's injuries wasn't immediately known. No one else was hurt, the fire department said.
A building inspector was called out to the scene, according to the fire department.
