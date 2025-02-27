Driver dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Fremont

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Fremont on Monday died from their injuries at the hospital hours later, Fremont police said Wednesday.

The collision occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 40500 block of Albrae Street. A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck a curb as it approached a turn, sending the vehicle across a grassy area off the road before it collided with a tree, police said in a press release.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the driver, identified by police only as a 79-year-old Fremont resident, was not wearing their seatbelt. A passenger who apparently was wearing a seatbelt was uninjured.

Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and transported the driver to a hospital with major injuries, including head trauma. They were pronounced dead after emergency care was unsuccessful.

It was the second fatal traffic collision of 2025.

The crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message to 888-777. Start the text message with "Tip FremontPD," followed by the tip being left. Anonymous tips can be left online at fremontpolice.gov/Tip.