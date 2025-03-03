Driver critically injured in Oakland crash

Oakland police are investigating a crash in East Oakland that sent a driver to the hospital in critical condition early Monday morning.
The wreck was reported just after 4 a.m. near 54th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to a release from the Oakland Police Department.
Investigators are working to determine the cause. Police did not release any other information.
