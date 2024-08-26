Driver shot in Oakland crashes after fleeing from shooter

Police in Oakland are investigating a reported shooting of a driver and subsequent crash Monday morning in front of a fast-food restaurant.

At about 4:40 a.m., a driver was shot in a vehicle at one location and fled, ultimately crashing in front of a KFC in the area of 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but their condition was unknown, police said. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

International Boulevard was blocked in both directions between 72nd and 73rd avenues.

No shooting suspect was identified, and police were still looking for the shooting scene.