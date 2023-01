A house fire in Dublin left four adults and four children displaced Monday afternoon, firefighters said.

The incident was reported on Mayan Court at around 4:30 p.m., city officials said.

No injuries were reported, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

