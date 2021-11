Dublin residents should keep children and pets indoors in the wake of a report of a large animal - coyote or mountain lion - in the area of Tassajara and Fallon roads, police said Saturday.

Residents are asked not to approach the animal if they should see it, and to call Dublin Police at (510) 462-1212.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The department is asking the public to be cautious and keep pets and children inside.