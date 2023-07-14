Dublin prison guards plead guilty to sexually abusing women inmates

Two more guards at the federal women's prison in Dublin are facing prison time themselves after pleading guilty to several felony charges related to sexual abuse of inmates in their care, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nakie Nunley and Andrew Jones pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several female inmates and then lying about it to investigators, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Nunley, 48, of Fairfield, is facing up to 17 years in prison and a fine of up to about $500,000 for abusing five women from March 2020 and November 2021.

Jones, 35, of Pleasanton, is facing up to 18 years in prison and a fine of up to about $500,000 for abusing three women from July 2020 and June 2021.

The guilty pleas are the latest in a string of indictments, convictions and plea agreements involving eight employees at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, which one federal judge called a "cesspool."

"This office's ongoing investigation into FCI Dublin has revealed significant findings of wrongdoing by multiple correctional officers at that facility," said U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey of the Northern District of California. "The Department of Justice has repeatedly warned that criminal misconduct in the care and safety of incarcerated persons will not be tolerated."

Former warden Ray Garcia was convicted last December and sentenced to nearly six years in prison for sexually abusing three inmates and lying about it, according to the Department of Justice.

The prison's former chaplain, James Highhouse, pleaded guilty in February 2022 and was sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually abusing an inmate from May 2018 to February 2019.

Former guard Enrique Chavez pleaded guilty last October to having sexual contact with an inmate in 2020 and was sentenced to 20 months in prison, and former guard Ross Klinger, who pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual abuse, is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 13, according to federal prosecutors.

Another former guard, John Bellhouse, was convicted in June of sex crimes against inmates from 2018 to 2021. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Former guard Darrel Smith was indicted on April 13. A status conference scheduled for Aug. 3.

Attorneys for Nunley and Jones didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.