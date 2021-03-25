Dublin Schools Trustee Killed in Crash While Volunteering at Food Distribution Center

The Dublin Unified School District is mourning the death of trustee Catherine Kuo, who was volunteering at a food distribution event when she was hit and pinned between two cars.

The incident occurred at Fallon Middle School in Dublin Wednesday morning.

The interim superintendent released a statement, saying in part, "Our heart goes out to Catherine's family and friends. She dedicated so much of her heart, soul, and time to our community. Our schools, students, staff, and families are forever indebted to her."

No additional information was immediately available.