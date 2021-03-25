Dublin

Dublin Schools Trustee Killed in Crash While Volunteering at Food Distribution Center

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Dublin Unified School District is mourning the death of trustee Catherine Kuo, who was volunteering at a food distribution event when she was hit and pinned between two cars.

The incident occurred at Fallon Middle School in Dublin Wednesday morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The interim superintendent released a statement, saying in part, "Our heart goes out to Catherine's family and friends. She dedicated so much of her heart, soul, and time to our community. Our schools, students, staff, and families are forever indebted to her."

Local

vaccine 60 mins ago

Santa Clara County Allowed to Retain Control Over Vaccine Distribution

crime 7 hours ago

Violent Crimes Against Asian Americans in San Leandro Jump 283% in 2020: Report

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

DublinDublin unified school district
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us