Dublin therapy dog in the running for national award

A 9-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback named Dayo from Dublin is one of five therapy dogs in the running for the American Humane Hero Dog Award, which recognizes canines who go above and beyond in the care of people.

Dayo started as a companion dog in Oregon for -- believe it or not -- a cheetah named Pancake. Today, he provides love and support for child patients at George Mark Children’s House in San Leandro who need round-the-clock care.

Dayo is in the running for the Hero Dog Awards.

