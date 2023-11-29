Dublin wig shop hit by thieves

Police are investigating after an East Bay wig shop was hit by thieves.

It happened Wednesday morning at Valley Rags and Wigs in Dublin.

It’s a high-end wig store, mostly for cancer patients.

The owners said her store has been burglarized 15 times in the last three years.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I'm afraid that it's going to come to the point where several people are going to come in here, and just wipe the place out. Because that's what's happening right now,” said _____ . “I can't sustain this. And your insurance keeps going up. And I haven't even reported it, cause I'm so afraid of my insurance going up and up and up.”

The owner said the thieves broke windows and caused other damage to the store.

So far, no arrests have been made.