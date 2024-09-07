Dublin youth soccer team collects shoes for those in need

An East Bay youth soccer team is collecting thousands of pounds of shoes to be donated to developing countries around the world.

The Dublin-based team has been collecting gently worn and new shoes from community members. The shoes will go to Funds 2-Org, a firm dedicated to sending shoes to vendors in developing countries to sell for profit. In return, the over 2,500 pounds collected will help fund the Dublin United soccer team.

So far, the team has raised $1,000.

"Everyone has seen someone ask for money because they can't afford it; now we're giving them free shoes," said Kalia Sasser, a Dublin United player.

The team is looking to raise over 3,000 pounds by the end of next week. Ken Marshall, a parent of one of the players, said the journey has been providing the kids with a chance to think outside the box.

"There's a lot of families that are soccer familie"," Marshall said" "A lot of costs [are] involved, but they also recognizit's's helping people in need"."