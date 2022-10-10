Fremont

Dump Truck Driver Dies From Possible Medical Emergency Near I-880 Ramp

By Bay City News

The driver of dump truck died Monday morning from a possible medical emergency just off northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

A passerby called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report a dump truck on the right-hand shoulder of the Alvarado Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Highway 880.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene, CHP Officer Daniel Rodriguez said. The man was the only person in the truck, Rodriguez said.

