Dump Truck Driver Dies From Possible Medical Emergency Near I-880 Ramp

The driver of dump truck died Monday morning from a possible medical emergency just off northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.
A passerby called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report a dump truck on the right-hand shoulder of the Alvarado Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Highway 880.
Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene, CHP Officer Daniel Rodriguez said. The man was the only person in the truck, Rodriguez said.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News