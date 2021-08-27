East Bay Afghan Community Determined to Continue Humanitarian Efforts

It continues to be a chaotic scene in Afghanistan Friday after the attack at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 90 Afghans.

U.S. military leaders insist the airport is still under American control and mass evacuations are still being conducted, but are also warning another attack is likely.

In the Bay Area, the East Bay Afghan community has gone from worried to outright panicked and angry.

“I don’t know if they’re okay, I don't know if they're leaving, at this point I have no idea what's going on," said Fatema Sheer. "I'm just hoping and praying that they are OK, that they're safe. And I am doing everything I can to bring them out here, I've been doing the visas, using my social media, I've been doing a lot."

In Fremont’s Little Kabul, there’s also determination among community members who said humanitarian efforts won't stop.

It’s hard for those at the De Afghanan Cuisine restaurant to conduct business as usual. The popular restaurant’s manager and employees are trying to help family members there and spread awareness here.

“Everyone is constantly calling. My family, trying to reach everyone, making sure everyone is okay, to see how everyone is doing, everyone is worried, everyone is scared," said Mustafa Ghulam. "Everyone wants safety, they want to be able to be safe, be able to have their kids in a safe environment."

Hayward mayor, and Afghan Coalition board member, Aisha Wahab, said the attacks are a big concern but points out the long term economic future of Afghanistan will be a big influence on what the Taliban does.

“Afghanistan as a whole may economically collapse within weeks or months, so being a land-locked country I think that they're going to have to focus on the economy, number one and just the partnerships with the surrounding area,” said Wahab.

While that plays out, the local Afghan community will continue to focus on aid and relief. There is a community rally scheduled in front of San Francisco City Hall Saturday, and Hayward has a list of ways the public can help.