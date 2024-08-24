BART

East Bay BART services stalled, delays issued

By NBC Bay Area staff

BART issued a system-wide "major delay" on Friday night after an equipment problem brought service through Oakland to a standstill.

The transit agency informed passengers to anticipate delays following the equipment issue between the MacArthur and 19th St. stations, which was reported around 7:40 p.m.

Trains heading to Oaland were stopped and turned around, per BART.

According to the agency, service was interrupted between the Ashby, West Oakland, Rockridge, and Lake Merritt stations. AC Transit provided assistance through Bus #62, #14, and #18 for the West Oakland, 12th Street, Lake Merritt, and Fruitvale stations.

Additionally, Bus #72 served 12th and 19th streets and MacArthur station. The Rockridge station was served by #51B and Ashby by #F.

