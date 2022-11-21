Livermore

East Bay Catholic Deacon Under Fire for LGBTQ+ Tweet

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An East Bay catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ community just hours after the Club Q shooting in Colorado. 

Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore and on Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”

Federle's reply called the LGBTQ community "gravely disordered." 

On Monday, he tweeted an apology and deleted his account. 

The  Oakland Diocese rejected Federle's tweet, saying his views do not line up with catholic teachings.

NBC Bay Area reached out asking if the deacon faces any disciplinary action, but has not heard back.

Livermore
