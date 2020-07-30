Way Christian Church

East Bay Church Damaged After Pastor Hangs Black Lives Matter Banner

By Cierra Johnson

The pastor of a Bay Area church is demanding answers after burning trash and property damage were found at his church Wednesday morning – just hours after he hung a Black Lives Matter banner.

Pastor Michael McBride with the Way Christian Church in Berkeley said he is considering whether or not the person responsible is someone upset with the Black Lives Matter sign or with work to combat police brutality and white supremacy.

A neighbor reported seeing a suspicious person setting the fire at the back of the church and called for help. Local police and fire crews came to extinguish the flames, but McBride said the police never contacted him about the fire.

McBride shared images on social media along with the announcement that at 10:30 a.m. Thursday he plans to address the arson.

